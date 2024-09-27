Gachagua allies get protection from arrest after DPP approved charges against them

The order follows a petition filed by the politicians against the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and Inspector General of Police.

In the court order issued by Justice L.N. Mugambi, the respondents, which include officers, servants, agents, or any individual acting on their behalf, have been prohibited from arresting, detaining, confining, prosecuting, or otherwise interfering with the liberty of the petitioners pending the hearing and determination of the application.

The order also prohibits any action arising out of allegations raised in the petition against the politicians.

The upcoming mention on October 15, 2024 will determine further directions and the progression of the case.

Ngunjiri Wambugu, George Theuri, and other politicians are facing possible arrest due to their alleged involvement in organizing, mobilizing, and funding anti-government protests that took place in Kenya in June 2024.

The protests, led by youths and dubbed the "Gen Z demonstrations," aimed to challenge the Finance Bill 2024 but government officials claimed they were aimed at overthrowing the government.

The charges being considered include conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 393 of the Penal Code and potential financial crimes, such as money laundering, under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved charges against Wambugu, Theuri, and other allies of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, including Members of Parliament Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi and James Mwangi Gakuya​.

The DCI has also been working with financial institutions to investigate alleged illicit financial transactions linked to these individuals, suggesting that the protests were coordinated and funded.