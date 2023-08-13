Over 30 hospitalised after mutliple accidents along Mombasa Road

A series of unfortunate events unfolded on Saturday evening as multiple accidents took place along Mombasa Road.
One of the accidents involved an oil tanker that lost control and overturned
The incidents prompted a rapid response from the Machakos County Emergency Control Centre.
Overturned Oil Tanker Causes Significant Oil Spill
Around 6:30 PM, the Machakos County Emergency Control Centre received an urgent distress call from concerned citizens reporting a grave road traffic accident near Mto wa Mawe along Mombasa Road.
The accident involved an oil tanker losing control and overturning, resulting in a substantial oil spill at the accident site.
The emergency response teams, including Kyumvi Highway Ambulance and the Mavoko Fire Engine promptly responded to the incident.
Officers from the Kyumvi Police Station, and medical personnel from MI5 ambulance, swiftly contained the situation, preventing further harm to motorists and pedestrians.
Additional Accidents on the Same Day
Coincidentally, two other accidents occurred on the same day, both transpiring on Mombasa Road near the Kyumvi Junctio.
One accident involved a collision between a minibus and a lorry at the Kyumvi Junction en route to Nairobi.
The second incident happened elsewhere on the highway.
"Our officers were able to successfully evacuate a total of 32 survivors who were rushed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital Casualty. Health personnel have reported that the majority of the survivors suffered soft tissue injuries. Five (5) of them require x-ray, debridement, or stitchin," Governor Wavinya Ndeti's statement read in part.
No fatalities have been reported in connection with these accidents.
Governor Wavinya commended the dedication and swift action of the first responders, the Machakos County emergency team, and the medical staff at Machakos Level 5 Hospital.
Governor Ndeti assured the public that every possible effort would be made to ensure that the injured individuals receive optimal care. She extended her well-wishes for a quick recovery to all survivors.
