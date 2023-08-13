The sports category has moved to a new website.

Over 30 hospitalised after mutliple accidents along Mombasa Road

Denis Mwangi

One of the accidents involved an oil tanker that lost control and overturned

Several rushed to hospital in accident involving multiple vehicles along Mombasa road
Several rushed to hospital in accident involving multiple vehicles along Mombasa road

A series of unfortunate events unfolded on Saturday evening as multiple accidents took place along Mombasa Road.

The incidents prompted a rapid response from the Machakos County Emergency Control Centre.

Around 6:30 PM, the Machakos County Emergency Control Centre received an urgent distress call from concerned citizens reporting a grave road traffic accident near Mto wa Mawe along Mombasa Road.

The accident involved an oil tanker losing control and overturning, resulting in a substantial oil spill at the accident site.

The emergency response teams, including Kyumvi Highway Ambulance and the Mavoko Fire Engine promptly responded to the incident.

Machakos county Governor Wavinya Ndeti
Machakos county Governor Wavinya Ndeti Machakos county governor Wavinya Ndeti Pulse Live Kenya

Officers from the Kyumvi Police Station, and medical personnel from MI5 ambulance, swiftly contained the situation, preventing further harm to motorists and pedestrians.

Coincidentally, two other accidents occurred on the same day, both transpiring on Mombasa Road near the Kyumvi Junctio.

One accident involved a collision between a minibus and a lorry at the Kyumvi Junction en route to Nairobi.

The second incident happened elsewhere on the highway.

"Our officers were able to successfully evacuate a total of 32 survivors who were rushed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital Casualty. Health personnel have reported that the majority of the survivors suffered soft tissue injuries. Five (5) of them require x-ray, debridement, or stitchin," Governor Wavinya Ndeti's statement read in part.

No fatalities have been reported in connection with these accidents.

Machakos county Governor Wavinya Ndeti
Machakos county Governor Wavinya Ndeti Machakos county Governor Wavinya Ndeti Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Wavinya commended the dedication and swift action of the first responders, the Machakos County emergency team, and the medical staff at Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

Governor Ndeti assured the public that every possible effort would be made to ensure that the injured individuals receive optimal care. She extended her well-wishes for a quick recovery to all survivors.

Denis Mwangi

AI generated image of an elderly woman

Kenyans divided over mother who died without sons' knowledge over 9 months ago

A collage photo of Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u and SRC chair Lyn Mengich

SRC announces salary changes for civil servants

A file photo Leah Njeri

New twist in Leah Njeri's mystery death after clip of vandalised home surfaces

Mercy Tarus (left) during protests against Uasin Gishu County Government on August 9, 2023

Mercy Tarus gets job offer after her story went viral