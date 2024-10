How MPs voted on the impeachment of DP Gachagua [List]

Starehe MP Amos Mwago voiced his concern, accusing Parliament of being compromised by external forces.

"This Parliament will go down in history as one of the Parliaments that has been hijacked by the Executive," Mwago remarked.

He claimed that money had been used to sway MPs' votes, stating, “A lot of money has been offered to make sure that the MPs vote in a certain way. Every MP knows this. Money flows according to how much you are worth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap welcomed the impeachment as a warning to other leaders.

“The impeachment of DP Gachagua is a lesson to the other leaders that when one is given a position of responsibility, they should respect all Kenyans. This impeachment is just for one person; we appreciate the people of Mt. Kenya for voting for Ruto,” he noted.

Baringo Woman Representative Florence Jematia echoed these sentiments, stressing the need to hold leaders accountable.

“We are not only rescuing the DP from his own character but also the community that he purports to represent while he is using his powers to endear himself through corruption,” Jematia asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia, who voted against the motion, explained that his decision was in line with the wishes of his constituents.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

"I voted against the motion as the people of Mukurweini had strictly instructed me. From the public participation, 2,700 people said I shouldn’t support the motion,” Kaguchia revealed.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba expressed disappointment with the process, questioning the integrity of the public participation stage.

“I feel like Kenyans have been taken for granted. Why did we waste a lot of money and time to call people for public participation? I thought the Speaker would announce how many people voted No or Yes during the process,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wamuchomba further criticised the impeachment, likening it to "mob justice." She argued, “This is mob justice to Gachagua because we printed papers and alleged that he is a thief among other allegations but we didn’t give him a chance to clear his name before going to wananchi for public participation.”

Below is a list of how MPs voted on the impeachment of DP Gachagua