CS Kindiki gazettes new fees for ID replacement and passport application

Denis Mwangi

Interior CS Kindiki gazettes revised fees for ID replacement and passport application

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

The changes, gazetted on November 6, are set to take effect and will affect both Kenyans and foreign nationals.

Passport Fees Revisions

The cost of obtaining an ordinary passport with 34 pages has been raised to Sh7,500, up from the previous fee of Sh4,500.

Similarly, the fee for a 50-page ordinary passport will now be Sh9,500, up from Sh6,500, and for a 66-page passport, the new cost is Sh12,000, compared to the previous fee of Sh7,500.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023

In the case of a lost passport, Kenyans will now have to pay Sh20,000, a significant increase from the previous fee of Sh12,000.

The replacement of a mutilated passport will also see a substantial rise, now costing Sh20,000 from the previous fee of Sh10,000.

For those in need of an express passport, the new fee is set at Sh30,000.

Those not registered for IDs will not have to part with Sh1,000.

The replacement of a lost national ID card has seen a notable increase, now priced at Sh2,000 from the previous Sh100.

Additionally, individuals declaring dual citizenship will now incur a fee of Sh10,000, a change from the previous nil charge.

The cost of declaring Kenyan citizenship by marriage has been revised to Sh100,000, up from Sh30,000.

For those in need of business visas to visit Kenya, the new fee is $1,000 (Sh151,000), while visa fees for children of Kenyan citizens have been set at $200 (Sh30,000).

All foreigners who have been residing in Kenya for a continuous period of at least 3 months and have a work permit or a dependant pass or permanent residence are required to be registered and issued with an alien card which will now cost Sh10,000 from the previous Sh2,000.

The registration of birth and death will now cost Sh200, up from the previous fee of Sh50.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

These adjustments have stirred discussions among Kenyan citizens, with some expressing concerns about the increased financial burden on essential services.

The government, however, defends the changes, citing the need for resources to enhance and maintain efficient service delivery in the immigration and passport issuance process.

As these new fees come into effect, individuals requiring these services are urged to familiarize themselves with the updated costs and plan accordingly.

Starting November 1, first-time ID applicants and individuals seeking replacements for defaced or lost cards will be issued the Maisha Card, as the government assesses the country's readiness for a comprehensive rollout of digital IDs.

A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID
A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID

Among the first recipients of the Maisha Card are individuals turning 18 years old across the nation. This means that many Gen Z will be among those who will receive the new digital IDs.

The National Registration Bureau, processing approximately 10,000 applications for first-time IDs daily, will also handle requests for duplicate cards during this phase.

The Maisha Card incorporates a microprocessor electronic chip with encrypted data to enhance security and minimize risks of forgery.

It also supports the creation of a virtual ID, known as Maisha Digital ID, catering to individuals with smartphones.

President William Ruto, during the launch of locally manufactured smartphones, announced the piloting of digital IDs to complement online commerce and government service consumption.

READ: New features of Kenya's 3rd generation ID dubbed Maisha

The Maisha Card features a unique personal identifier (UPI) number, Maisha Namba, serving as the primary and lifelong registration and identification reference for cardholders.

Newborns will also receive a Maisha Namba for use in their birth certificates and subsequent registration for government services.

The government plans to gradually phase out 2nd generation IDs in favor of the Maisha Card, with the current ID number translating to Maisha Namba.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

