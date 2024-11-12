Jaguar, Issack Hassan among 20 names unveiled by Ruto for gov't jobs

President William Ruto has nominated individuals for positions within Constitutional Commissions and other State Agencies to fill vacancies.
These nominations followed recommendations from Selection Panels to identify candidates.
Below is the list of individuals appointed.
The Board of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)
Chairperson
Ahmed Issack Hassan, CBS
- Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 30 years of experience.
- Former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.
- Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B), a Postgraduate Diploma in Law, and a Diploma in Public Administration Management.
Members:
- Ms. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi
- Dr. Micah Onyango Nyakeyo
- Mr. Boniface Kipkemoi Samati
- Dr. Annette Mbogoh
- Hon. John Muchiri Nyaga
- Mr. Kenwillams Nyakoniatha
- Ms. Jackline Lukalo Mwinesi
The Salaries and Remuneration Commission
Chairperson
Mr. Sammy Chepkowny
- Human resource professional with over 30 years of experience.
- Managing Director and CEO at People Centric Management Limited.
- Former senior consultant at PriceWaterhouse Coopers and held senior roles at Kenya Airways Ltd, Nairobi Bottlers Ltd, and other organizations.
Members
- Hon. Charles Njagua Kanyi (Jaguar)
- Ms. Dorothy Jemator Kimengich
The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ)
Chairperson
Mr. Charles Orinda Dulo
- Advocate of the High Court with 20 years of experience.
- Faculty member of Daystar University School of Law.
- Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law, a Master’s Degree in Law, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law.
National Gender and Equality Commission
Chairperson
Hon. Rehema Dida Jaldesa
- Experienced leader with prior roles in the parliament.
- Former County Member of Parliament for Isiolo County.
Members:
- Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Martin Kizito Ong’oyi, CBS
- Mr. Mohamed Aden Abdi
- Ms. Jane Gatakaa Njage
- Mr. Leonid Ashindu
- Dr. Gilda Odera
- Dr. Geoffrey Apollo Omondi
The Central Bank of Kenya
Deputy Governor
Mr. Gerald Nyaoma Arita
- Career central banker with 36 years of professional experience.
- Outgoing Director of the Bank Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Kenya.
- Holds a Master of Philosophy (Economics) degree from the University of Cambridge.