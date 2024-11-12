The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jaguar, Issack Hassan among 20 names unveiled by Ruto for gov't jobs

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto has nominated 20 people to serve on various constitutional commissions

Singer Jaguar
Singer Jaguar

President William Ruto has nominated individuals for positions within Constitutional Commissions and other State Agencies to fill vacancies.

Recommended articles

These nominations followed recommendations from Selection Panels to identify candidates.

Below is the list of individuals appointed.

The Board of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairperson

Ahmed Issack Hassan, CBS

  1. Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 30 years of experience.
  2. Former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.
  3. Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B), a Postgraduate Diploma in Law, and a Diploma in Public Administration Management.

Members:

  1. Ms. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi
  2. Dr. Micah Onyango Nyakeyo
  3. Mr. Boniface Kipkemoi Samati
  4. Dr. Annette Mbogoh
  5. Hon. John Muchiri Nyaga
  6. Mr. Kenwillams Nyakoniatha
  7. Ms. Jackline Lukalo Mwinesi
ADVERTISEMENT
File image of President William Ruto
File image of President William Ruto File image of President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission

Chairperson

Mr. Sammy Chepkowny

  1. Human resource professional with over 30 years of experience.
  2. Managing Director and CEO at People Centric Management Limited.
  3. Former senior consultant at PriceWaterhouse Coopers and held senior roles at Kenya Airways Ltd, Nairobi Bottlers Ltd, and other organizations.
ADVERTISEMENT

Members

  1. Hon. Charles Njagua Kanyi (Jaguar)
  2. Ms. Dorothy Jemator Kimengich

The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ)

Chairperson

Mr. Charles Orinda Dulo

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Advocate of the High Court with 20 years of experience.
  2. Faculty member of Daystar University School of Law.
  3. Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law, a Master’s Degree in Law, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law.

National Gender and Equality Commission

Chairperson

Hon. Rehema Dida Jaldesa

  1. Experienced leader with prior roles in the parliament.
  2. Former County Member of Parliament for Isiolo County.
ADVERTISEMENT

Members:

  1. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Martin Kizito Ong’oyi, CBS
  2. Mr. Mohamed Aden Abdi
  3. Ms. Jane Gatakaa Njage
  4. Mr. Leonid Ashindu
  5. Dr. Gilda Odera
  6. Dr. Geoffrey Apollo Omondi
President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The Central Bank of Kenya

Deputy Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gerald Nyaoma Arita

  1. Career central banker with 36 years of professional experience.
  2. Outgoing Director of the Bank Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Kenya.
  3. Holds a Master of Philosophy (Economics) degree from the University of Cambridge.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jaguar, Issack Hassan among 20 names unveiled by Ruto for gov't jobs

Jaguar, Issack Hassan among 20 names unveiled by Ruto for gov't jobs

Step-by-step guide on how to register for SHA, download confirmation document

Step-by-step guide on how to register for SHA, download confirmation document

DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from church service with Subarus

DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from church service with Subarus

The party is bigger than government - DP Kindiki tells UDA leadership

The party is bigger than government - DP Kindiki tells UDA leadership

Millicent Omanga takes new Sh20M Bentley Bentayga SUV for a ride [Video]

Millicent Omanga takes new Sh20M Bentley Bentayga SUV for a ride [Video]

KRA issues notice to all taxpayers regarding their phone numbers on iTax portal

KRA issues notice to all taxpayers regarding their phone numbers on iTax portal

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley

History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

File image of President William Ruto

5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory