Azimio coalition's future: Kalonzo confirms status amidst Ruto's proposal

In a decisive press briefing on Friday July 19, Kalonzo Musyoka, a principal figure in the Azimio la Umoja coalition, reaffirmed their stance against joining President William Ruto’s proposed broad-based government.

Musyoka emphasised that such a move would constitute a betrayal, particularly to the younger generations of Kenyans who have borne significant burdens.

"We shall not participate in or support the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led broad-based government of national unity. This is a betrayal of the Kenyan people, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who have paid the ultimate price,” Musyoka declared.

Kalonzo Musyoka and other Principle Secretaries of Azimio Coalition during a press briefing held at the Kenya School of Government on July 19, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

The coalition, which includes the Wiper Democratic Movement, Jubilee Party, DAP-Kenya Party, Party of National Unity (PNU), and Narc-Kenya, collectively decided against aligning with Ruto's initiative during their respective National Executive Council (NEC) meetings.

Kalonzo: Joining Ruto contradicts our core ideologies

Kalonzo Musyoka pointed out that joining the proposed government would contradict the core ideology, values, and principles of the Azimio constituent parties.

He dismissed any potential reshuffling of the Cabinet or appointment of new officials as mere cosmetic changes.

"As long as the Kenya Kwanza regime remains in place, absolutely nothing will change,” Kalonzo asserted during the press briefing held at the Kenya School of Government.

Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga during a campaign rally in Turkana on April 4, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo speaks on the status of Azimio coalition

The opposition within Azimio la Umoja appears united despite reports of discord, particularly surrounding ODM leader Raila Odinga’s purported openness to joining the government of national unity.

Kalonzo Musyoka dismissed these reports, affirming that Azimio remains steadfast in its decision.

“If any of our members decide to join the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led broad-based government of national unity, they do so in their individual capacities and not on behalf of Azimio,” Kalonzo clarified.

He further stated that Azimio la Umoja would only reconsider its stance if a national convention were held to reorganize the Cabinet and discuss interim arrangements for a government of national unity.