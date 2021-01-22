Kapsaret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi has been issued with a fresh court summons.

The MP was on Friday issued with the summons after he failed to appear in court for the hearing of his hate speech and offensive conduct case.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Daniel Karuri had requested the court to issue a warrant of arrest for the politician in addition to the summons.

Senior Resident Magistrate Benjamin Limo, however, declined to grant the request after Sudi's lawyer claimed that the politician was unwell.

The judge asked the politician to honour the fresh summons and provide a medical report to account for the court day he missed.

"Instead, summons are hereby issued to the accused to attend court and avail medical documents in support of his disposition on the day he was to attend court," Magistrate Limo ruled.

The case has been scheduled for February 19, 2021.