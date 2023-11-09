The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans react to new 'cost of leaving' plus other ID & immigration services

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for ID registration, replacement, passport application and other services

President William Ruto set to unveil Kenya 3rd generation digital ID
President William Ruto set to unveil Kenya 3rd generation digital ID

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki gazetted new prices for various identification and immigration services in Kenya, sparking widespread discontent among citizens.

Recommended articles

The revised fees cover essential services such as ID application, replacement, passport application, visa processing, and other registration and immigration services.

The move has triggered a wave of dissatisfaction, with many Kenyans taking to social media platforms to voice their concerns and frustrations.

The revised fees are seen by some as an additional financial burden on citizens already grappling with economic challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023
President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023 President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Some have claimed that after failing to bring down the cost of living, the government has turned to increasing the cost of leaving the country for Kenyans looking for better opportunities abroad.

One of the controversial reviews was the Sh1 million fee for children of Kenyan citizens born outside the country.

The notice said that the charges for handling permanent residence applications for children born to Kenyan citizens outside the country had surged to Sh200,000.

However, Foreign Affairs PS Roseline Njogu said that the figure was an error.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Further to my last tweet, I have engaged with Immigration PS Julius Bitok. He has assured me that the Permanent Residence fees for children of Kenyan citizens were entered in error. This fee applies to children of foreigners seeking PR. As I had explained, children of a citizen acquire citizenship by birth," she said.

The cost of obtaining an ordinary passport with 34 pages has been raised to Sh7,500, up from the previous fee of Sh4,500.

Similarly, the fee for a 50-page ordinary passport will now be Sh9,500, up from Sh6,500, and for a 66-page passport, the new cost is Sh12,000, compared to the previous fee of Sh7,500.

In the case of a lost passport, Kenyans will now have to pay Sh20,000, a significant increase from the previous fee of Sh12,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
A man holding a Kenyan passport
A man holding a Kenyan passport A man holding a Kenyan passport Pulse Live Kenya

The replacement of a mutilated passport will also see a substantial rise, now costing Sh20,000 from the previous fee of Sh10,000.

For those in need of an express passport, the new fee is set at Sh30,000.

Those not registered for IDs will not have to part with Sh1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The replacement of a lost national ID card has seen a notable increase, now priced at Sh2,000 from the previous Sh100.

Additionally, individuals declaring dual citizenship will now incur a fee of Sh10,000, a change from the previous nil charge.

The cost of declaring Kenyan citizenship by marriage has been revised to Sh100,000, up from Sh30,000.

A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID
A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID Pulse Live Kenya

For those in need of business visas to visit Kenya, the new fee is $1,000 (Sh151,000), while visa fees for children of Kenyan citizens have been set at $200 (Sh30,000).

ADVERTISEMENT

All foreigners who have been residing in Kenya for a continuous period of at least 3 months and have a work permit or a dependant pass or permanent residence are required to be registered and issued with an alien card which will now cost Sh10,000 from the previous Sh2,000.

The registration of birth and death will now cost Sh200, up from the previous fee of Sh50.

Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services
Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Kenyans express displeasure over new fees for registration and immigration services Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

UPDATES: President Ruto arrives in Parliament for State of the Nation address [Live Blog]
Live

UPDATES: President Ruto arrives in Parliament for State of the Nation address [Live Blog]

CS Kindiki says Haiti mission will cost Sh90B, here are sources of the money

CS Kindiki says Haiti mission will cost Sh90B, here are sources of the money

Kenyans react to new 'cost of leaving' plus other ID & immigration services

Kenyans react to new 'cost of leaving' plus other ID & immigration services

Makerere staff reject biometric check-in system

Makerere staff reject biometric check-in system

Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment

Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment

Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas

Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas

CS Kindiki gazettes new fees for ID replacement and passport application

CS Kindiki gazettes new fees for ID replacement and passport application

CEOs summoned for defying Ruto; KRA, Kenya Power, Hustler Fund among those listed

CEOs summoned for defying Ruto; KRA, Kenya Power, Hustler Fund among those listed

TSC suspends principal of school that topped 2022 KCSE

TSC suspends principal of school that topped 2022 KCSE

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

Margaret Mbitu

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023

Leaked letter uncovers Ruto's deal with Kiambu MPs & sabotage of gov't projects