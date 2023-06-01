Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Even before the sun began to rise and cast a warm glow over Moi Stadium, Kenyans started arriving in droves, determined to secure their spot at the upgraded stadium.
Kenyans flocked to Moi Stadium in Embu County on Thursday, June 1, eager to partake in the festivities of the 60th Madaraka Day celebration.
The renovations cost Sh476 million and took three months to complete.
Madaraka Day is a significant celebration in Kenya, marking the day when the country attained internal self-rule in 1963.
On this day, Kenyans celebrate the freedom fighters who fought tirelessly for their nation's liberation from colonial rule.
It is a day to honour their sacrifices and reflect on the progress made since attaining self-rule.
Commemorative speeches and reflections
Madaraka Day celebrations also provide an opportunity for the president to address the nation and reflect on the country's progress.
Esteemed guests, including government officials and community leaders, take to the stage to deliver speeches and emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and development for the nation's future.
Exhibitions
Following President William Ruto’s order in 2022, the festivities extend beyond the stadium celebration, with exhibitions showcasing Kenya's achievements in various fields.
Local entrepreneurs proudly presented their creations, ranging from handcrafted artwork to innovative technological advancements.
These exhibitions provided a platform for Kenyans to appreciate and support local talent while promoting economic growth within the country.
The theme for the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations is Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
