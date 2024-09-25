The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyans raise over Sh350K in hours to help Bungoma boy Wanyonyi return to school

Lynet Okumu

For more than a year, Wanyonyi, once a student at Bungoma High School, worked tirelessly at construction sites, watching his dream of completing his education slowly fade away.

Kenyans raise Sh354,748 in hours to support Wanyonyi.
In a heartwarming display of compassion, Kenyans have come together to raise Sh354,748 in just a few hours to help a young man, Wanyonyi, return to school.

Wanyonyi’s education was cut short when he was forced to drop out in Form 3 due to financial challenges.

This life-changing initiative was led by philanthropist Ndungu Nyoro, who shared Wanyonyi’s story online and called for help.

Wanyonyi had once been a student at Bungoma High School. However, in 2022, during his second term in Form 3, his family’s financial situation became so dire that they could no longer afford to pay his school fees.

With no other option, Wanyonyi dropped out and began working as a 'fundi wa mjengo' (construction worker), contributing to his family’s income to make ends meet.

For over a year, Wanyonyi laboured at construction sites, and his dream of completing his education seemed to slip away. His classmates moved on, advancing through school, while he faced the daily struggles of manual work.

The course of Wanyonyi’s life changed when a former teacher from Bungoma High School spotted him working at a construction site.

After recognising him, the teacher was shocked to hear that he had dropped out due to unpaid fees. She later confirmed his story by checking his records in the Zeraki system.

The teacher shared Wanyonyi’s plight with Ndungu Nyoro, who was moved by the story. Nyoro posted Wanyonyi’s picture on social media, urging people to help give the young man a second chance at education.

"When I came across this photo I felt so sad. I put myself in his situation and thought this could have been me thirty years ago. This is Wanyonyi. The photo was taken last week where he was a fundi wa mjengo. This is how he earns his income to support himself and his parents. In 2022 Wanyonyi dropped out of Bungoma High School in Form 3. It was not his wish, the many trips to school and back home as a result of school fees became too much. He gave up on this dream he had been chasing for three years.

"This photo was taken by a teacher from his former school. She was visiting her neighbourhood when an elder villager pointed at him and told the teacher, 'that young man in that mjengo is a dropout from your school'. The teacher couldn't believe it. She summoned Wanyonyi and asked him about student details. When she went back to school she checked their Zeraki system and true to Wanyonyi's words his exams history was captured in Zeraki. A man full of potential," he wrote.

Within just a few hours of Nyoro’s post, donations amounting to Sh354,748 were raised, allowing Wanyonyi to return to school.

"Kenyans raise Kes 354,748 in hours to support Wanyonyi. Wanyonyi who dropped out of school in the second term of Form 3 at Bungoma High School is now looking at a new opportunity of life. He has been doing 'mjengo work, to supplement parents income for the family. God has visited him one more time," Nyoro revealed.

Wanyonyi expressed deep gratitude and was even willing to go back to Form 2 to catch up on lost time. His resilience and desire to succeed touched many.

Nyoro pointed out the potential Wanyonyi had lost. He noted that in 2023, many of Wanyonyi’s classmates had passed the KCSE exams, with 198 of them already joining university.

Nyoro, reflecting on his own journey, said, “Education gave me a chance to travel and experience more. I want to give Wanyonyi that same chance.”

This act of generosity from Kenyans has given Wanyonyi the opportunity to go back to school and work toward the bright future that once seemed out of reach.

