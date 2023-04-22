Kitengela murder: Colleagues speaks on woman’s relationship with killer

The lovers worked together at the premises and the 25 year-old man who was on the morning shift left the premises after completing his shift only to return later that night at around 8:30pm when he committed the heinous act.

The deceased who is said to be the daughter of a senior police officer serving in Kiambu County was ambushed and did not have time to defend herself as the irate lover berated her while stabbing her severally amid screams from staff and customers at the shop.

The deceased’s frinds and colleagues narrated that the suspect may have committed the act after being rejected or following a love triangle.

"She seemed to have rejected the man or had an affair. The woman was always cheerful and the man was introverted. It’s so unfortunate," said one colleague.

After committing the heinous act, the suspect attempted to flee from the scene on foot but was cornered by an irate mob that rained blows on him before the police arrived and whisked him a way to safety.

A mob gathered at Chicken Inn Kitengela where a woman was stabbed to death Pulse Live Kenya

Kajiado County police commander Muthuri Mwongela confirmed the incident, noting that the suspect will be arraigned in court and charged with murder.

"The suspect stabbed the victim all over her body. He will be charged with murder on Monday,” Mwongela said.

He also cautioned young men and women to learn to accept rejection and move on.

"Young men must learn to accept and move on if a woman rejects them. Killing a woman is not a solution but a sign of weakness," he warned.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kenyatta University mortuary.