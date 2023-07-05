UDA MP Nimrod Mbai arrested

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was arrested for assaulting a Kenya Power officer who disconnected his illegal power connection at his home in Kitengela.
Police officers have arrested Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai on July, 5, 2023.
Police officers are set to arraign him in court in Kajiado.
On July 4, police officers raided the MP's home.
The raid resulted in the recovery of equipment belonging to the utility firm, including cables and a meter box.
Although the MP was not present during the raid, two of his aides were arrested due to the illegal connection of electricity.
The assault incident occurred after Kenya Power officials discovered illegal electricity connections to Mbai's home.
In a video that has been making round on social media, the MP can be seen hurling insults, intimidating the officials, and demanding the return of confiscated materials.
This is a developing story...
