The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

UDA MP Nimrod Mbai arrested

Denis Mwangi

Police officers have arrested Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai on July, 5, 2023.

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai
Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was arrested for assaulting a Kenya Power officer who disconnected his illegal power connection at his home in Kitengela.

Recommended articles

Police officers are set to arraign him in court in Kajiado.

On July 4, police officers raided the MP's home.

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was arrested on June 5, 2023
Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was arrested on June 5, 2023 Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was arrested on June 5, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The raid resulted in the recovery of equipment belonging to the utility firm, including cables and a meter box.

Although the MP was not present during the raid, two of his aides were arrested due to the illegal connection of electricity.

The assault incident occurred after Kenya Power officials discovered illegal electricity connections to Mbai's home.

In a video that has been making round on social media, the MP can be seen hurling insults, intimidating the officials, and demanding the return of confiscated materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o escalates rebellion against Raila

Jalang'o escalates rebellion against Raila

UDA MP Nimrod Mbai arrested

UDA MP Nimrod Mbai arrested

Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order

Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

Driver of ill-fated Londiani killer truck speaks

Driver of ill-fated Londiani killer truck speaks

CAS appointees react after High Court quashed their jobs

CAS appointees react after High Court quashed their jobs

CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

Blow for Ruto as High Court rules on legality of 50 CAS positions

Blow for Ruto as High Court rules on legality of 50 CAS positions

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023

Londiani crash: Driver involved in accident recounts how he escaped unhurt

President WIlliam Ruto

Ruto clarifies gov't officials who will get salary hike from July

Kamulu socialite Rachael Kanini 'Kaniss'

Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death