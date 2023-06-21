A matatu driver found himself in court after allegedly obstructing First Lady Rachel Ruto's motorcade.
Matatu driver arrested for obstructing Rachel Ruto's convoy in Nairobi
The driver of the Kakamega-bound matatu was arrested and another driver was dispatched to take over the rest of the journey
The driver, who was ferrying passengers to Kakamega, was apprehended along University Way in Nairobi at approximately 6.30 am on Wednesday, June 21.
When questioned by the media, the driver expressed surprise at his arrest and subsequent detainment at Kabete Police Station.
He maintained his innocence and shared his experience with the press, shedding light on the events leading up to his arrest.
A passenger who was present during the incident criticized the police's handling of the situation.
In the passenger's account, the driver waited for 15 minutes after the convoy passed. However, the driver was still arrested and charged with obstruction.
Reports indicate that following the driver's arrest, the company swiftly dispatched a replacement driver to ensure the passengers' journey continued uninterrupted.
The first lady is among the few government officials who enjoy the right of way and are entitled to police clearance on the road when they travel.
List of VIPs who enjoy road clearance in Kenya
Category 1
- The President
- The Deputy President
- The First Lady
- Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretaries
- Interior Principal Secretary
Category 2
- The Chief of Defence Forces
- The Service Commanders of Defence Forces
- The Inspector-General of the National Police Service
- The Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service
- The Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service
Category 3
- The National Assembly Speaker
- The Senate Speaker
Category 4
- Retired Presidents
- Retired Prime Minister
Category 5
- Ambulances
- Fire Brigade
Others on the list to also include:
- The Chief Justice
- Attorney General
- Senate and National Assembly Majority Leader
- Finance Cabinet Secretary
- Principal Secretaries of Defense, Finance and Foreign Affairs
