ADVERTISEMENT
Matatu driver arrested for obstructing Rachel Ruto's convoy in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

The driver of the Kakamega-bound matatu was arrested and another driver was dispatched to take over the rest of the journey

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day 2022 celebrations on December 12, 2022
First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day 2022 celebrations on December 12, 2022

A matatu driver found himself in court after allegedly obstructing First Lady Rachel Ruto's motorcade.

The driver, who was ferrying passengers to Kakamega, was apprehended along University Way in Nairobi at approximately 6.30 am on Wednesday, June 21.

When questioned by the media, the driver expressed surprise at his arrest and subsequent detainment at Kabete Police Station.

Mama Rachel Ruto
Mama Rachel Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
He maintained his innocence and shared his experience with the press, shedding light on the events leading up to his arrest.

A passenger who was present during the incident criticized the police's handling of the situation.

In the passenger's account, the driver waited for 15 minutes after the convoy passed. However, the driver was still arrested and charged with obstruction.

Reports indicate that following the driver's arrest, the company swiftly dispatched a replacement driver to ensure the passengers' journey continued uninterrupted.

The first lady is among the few government officials who enjoy the right of way and are entitled to police clearance on the road when they travel.

Category 1

  1. The President
  2. The Deputy President
  3. The First Lady
  4. Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretaries
  5. Interior Principal Secretary
Presidential Escort Unit convoy
Presidential Escort Unit convoy Presidential Escort Unit convoy Pulse Live Kenya
Category 2

  1. The Chief of Defence Forces
  2. The Service Commanders of Defence Forces
  3. The Inspector-General of the National Police Service
  4. The Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service
  5. The Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service

Category 3

  1. The National Assembly Speaker
  2. The Senate Speaker

Category 4

  1. Retired Presidents
  2. Retired Prime Minister

Category 5

  1. Ambulances
  2. Fire Brigade

Others on the list to also include:

  1. The Chief Justice
  2. Attorney General
  3. Senate and National Assembly Majority Leader
  4. Finance Cabinet Secretary
  5. Principal Secretaries of Defense, Finance and Foreign Affairs
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

