Mercy Tarus shares parents' reaction to her lashing out at Uasin Gishu leaders

Speaking to the media after her address to the county leadership went viral, Mercy explained that her parents were very proud of her courage, especially since they had contributed money for her education.

Mercy Tarus during an interview with media Pulse Live Kenya

“My dad told me he has a soldier in the house. My mom had not seen the video until Tuesday morning. She said I spoke for the youth and should continue,” Taurus said.

She added that the family had taken loans to pay nearly Sh1 million to Uasin Gishu county to facilitate her planned study abroad.

“This is like highway robbery in broad daylight and then they use government protection,” she said without fear of the consequences of her viral speech.

Mercy said she works in a salon during the week and sells porridge on weekends to make ends meet.

“There are two loans that she (mother) is paying for and she cannot be able to secure another loan,” the Kabarak University Graduate said.

Mercy expected that the county government would refund their money when she went to the meeting convened by Governor Jonathan Bii.

A Uasin Gishu resident speaking during a baraza convened by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii Pulse Live Kenya

“I want the leaders to return our money, we have been hearing stories and we are now tired. I want to appeal to His Excellency, the President, to fight for us. Uasin Gishu is burning, we are suffering, we are depressed, we want our money,” Ms Tarus said.

In her message to President William Ruto, she urged the head of state to intervene for the residents to get justice.

“This government was meant for the hustlers, I saved up money from selling porridge and mandazi, so I could create a better life for myself. Please, Rais, don't be silent, we voted for you, fight for us,” she said.

According to Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, who was the governor when the airlift program was mooted, a delay in payments by parents was the reason the initiative failed.

He explained that following delays in payment of school fees for the already enrolled students, county officials were forced to use money paid by students who were yet to join.