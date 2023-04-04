Police rescue suspect who hid in delivery room after being chased by angry residents

According to a statement by the DCI, the suspect, identified as Mwita Daudi Marwa, is alleged to be a notorious motorcycle robber and had been on the run from law enforcement authorities.

However, his luck ran out when he was pursued by a group of angry boda boda riders, forcing him to make a desperate move and take refuge in the Kehancha Mother & Child hospital.

The situation was further complicated as several women were in labor, and the nurses on duty were hesitant to release the suspect to the irate mob outside.

Fortunately, a contingent of police officers that was conducting patrols in the town responded to the commotion and rushed to the scene.

The officers had to use their training and expertise to navigate through the tense situation and sneak the suspect out of the hospital via the roof to avoid a confrontation with the mob.

Despite the successful rescue mission, the situation was not without its challenges. The police vehicle, which was transporting the suspect, was blocked by the mob, who pelted it with stones and other projectiles.

The officers had to use teargas to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy.

The OCS in charge of Kehancha police station was injured during the delicate rescue mission, sustaining injuries on his left ankle.

Additionally, the police vehicle returned to the station with several dents and missing its windscreen, while the hospital's ambulance was also extensively damaged.

Several windowpanes in the hospital's main building were smashed in the process.