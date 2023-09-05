Ministry of Education announces 1,000 vacancies for paid interns [How to apply]

Successful candidates will be appointed and deployed to schools at the Sub County Level.

The interns will play a critical role in supporting virtual learning and other related digital platforms.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this internship position, a candidate must have graduated not earlier than 2019, and be:

In possession of a Bachelor's degree in Education with specialization in Information Communication Technology or a Bachelor's degree in ICT; or a Diploma in ICT or ICT Integration in Education, from a recognized institution; Knowledgeable in networking and infrastructure, applications development, information security and project management; Able to integrate ICT with Education in terms of E-Learning and content development; Skilled to carry out research and innovation to support the DLP; and Willing to be deployed to any Sub County Education office within the country on full time basis.

Internship Duties and Responsibilities

Duties include, but not limited to:

Support of E-Learning and content development in line with the schemes of work. Providing class support and training of Primary School teachers in use of digital literacy devices. Supporting implementation of the Digital Learning Programme. Carrying out innovations to enable schools improve on use of digital learning. Providing support in safe, secure and ethical use of technology in learning. Assisting teachers by integrating ICT in delivery of teaching, learning and assessment. Supporting school staff with development and production of key school policies and procedures. Providing first line support and maintenance of ICT services in the schools.

Duration of Internship

The duration of the internship will be 12 months and will not be renewable.

The interns will be paid a stipend by the state department, at a rate as determined by the government

On successful completion of the internship programme, the interns will be awarded a certificate.