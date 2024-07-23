The sports category has moved to a new website.

Multiple truck accident causes fire along Southern Bypass

Denis Mwangi

A horrific accident has occurred on the Southern Bypass near Ole Sereni, en route to Langata.

The accident that occurred on Tuesday morning involved about three trucks, one of which caught fire.

Initial reports indicate potential fatalities, although the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.

The accident has caused significant disruption to traffic on the busy bypass.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene, with large plumes of smoke visible from a considerable distance.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and are advising motorists to avoid the Southern Bypass and seek alternative routes.

Traffic police are on the scene managing the flow of vehicles and ensuring the safety of the public.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Road accident statistics in Kenya indicate a concerning trend in fatalities and injuries.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has reported significant increases in both the number of accidents and the resulting casualties compared to previous years.

Overview of Road Accident Statistics

Total Involvement

From January 1 to April 1, 2024, a total of 7,198 individuals were involved in road accidents, marking an increase of 1,908 compared to the same period in 2023.

Fatalities

The death toll from these accidents stands at 1,189, which is an increase from 1,129 fatalities recorded during the same period in 2023.

Injuries

In addition to fatalities, 3,316 people sustained serious injuries, while 2,693 suffered minor injuries.

The data reveals that certain groups are disproportionately affected by road accidents

Pedestrians

Leading the statistics, pedestrians accounted for 436 deaths in 2024, up from 374 in 2023.

Motorcyclists

Fatalities among motorcyclists decreased to 276 from 311 in the previous year.

Passengers

There were 255 passenger fatalities, an increase from 211 in 2023.

Drivers

The number of driver fatalities decreased slightly to 98, down from 108 in 2023.

Pillion Passengers

Fatalities in this category remained relatively stable, with 102 deaths compared to 105 last year.

The NTSA attributes the rise in accidents and fatalities to several factors

Traffic Violations

Common violations include speeding, reckless driving, and the use of unroadworthy vehicles. The NTSA has emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules to mitigate these issues.

High-Risk Areas

Certain roads are identified as high-risk, with five roads in Nairobi accounting for a significant portion of fatal crashes. Notably, the Thika Superhighway and the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway are among the most dangerous.

Time of Day

A substantial percentage of accidents occur during evening hours, particularly between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. correlating with increased instances of drunk driving

