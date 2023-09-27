The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nairobi clubs rush to prevent fines for using clients' photos on social media

Denis Mwangi

Club-goers can now expect a more respectful and privacy-conscious environment when enjoying the city's vibrant nightlife.

People clubbing
People clubbing

Clubs and restaurants across Nairobi scramble to tighten their data privacy measures in the wake of a significant Sh1.85 million penalty imposed on a Casa Vera Lounge by the Office of the Data Commissioner.

The penalty was levied after the club shared a reveller's photo on social media without consent, prompting others in the industry to take proactive steps to avoid similar repercussions.

In a city renowned for its energetic nightlife and social media-savvy patrons, the incident has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment sector, prompting establishments to reevaluate their data collection and sharing practices.

Several establishments such as Cavalli, 105 Republik, The Loft and others have issued notices throughout their social media platforms, informing patrons of the presence of photography and videography.

These notices, which are also set to be displayed on the premises, will serve to alert patrons about the management’s intent to capture moments during events and seek customers' consent.

Some venues have gone a step further by implementing systems that allow patrons to easily opt out of being photographed or filmed.

This option typically involves the use of wristbands, stickers, or other visible markers to signal to staff and fellow patrons that they do not wish to be included in any media capture.

While the penalty imposed on Casa Vera serves as a stark reminder of the importance of data privacy compliance, it has also prompted a positive shift in the Nairobi nightlife scene.

Patrons can now expect a more respectful and privacy-conscious environment when enjoying the city's vibrant nightlife.

An entertainment joint
An entertainment joint An entertainment joint Pulse Live Kenya

As the data privacy landscape evolves, clubs and restaurants in Nairobi are keen to ensure that their operations align with legal requirements while preserving the entertainment experience for all patrons.

It remains to be seen how these proactive measures will impact the nightlife industry in the long term.

