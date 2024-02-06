Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

The incident, captured in a viral video, has left many wondering about the source and purpose of the substantial amount of money.

The businesswoman, known locally as 'mama mboga,' allegedly found herself in possession of a significant sum, amounting to Sh6 million, which she claims she received from Nairobi's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to her account, the money was discovered in her son's car, who works as an Uber driver. The CID officers seized the amount in dollars, which was later converted to Kenyan currency, resulting in a hefty sum.

After the conversion, the officers allegedly handed Sh6 million to the woman, keeping the remainder for themselves. She expressed concerns about the possibility of the money being associated with illicit activities.

"The dollars were found in my son's car. He is an Uber driver. The CIDs went to the bank and the money was converted to Kenyan currency, bringing the total to Sh10 million. They gave me Sh6 million and went with the remaining to their car, where my son was," she recounted

Woman journeys to seek divine intervention from Pastor Ezekiel

Filled with apprehension and uncertainty, the businesswoman decided to seek solace and guidance from Pastor Ezekiel at the New Life Prayer Centre in Mombasa.

The woman, grappling with fear and anxiety, contemplated the possible dangers her son might face, given the mysterious circumstances surrounding the money.

"I do not understand why they gave me the money and went with my son. It could be that they left the cash so I could use it to buy a coffin and ferry my son's body home; I just don't know. That is why I did not enter my house with the money. The moment I received it, I embarked on a journey to Mombasa to bring it to the altar," the woman said.

Clad in her work attire, she embarked on a journey to present the money at the altar, hoping for divine intervention and protection for her son.

Upon her arrival, Pastor Ezekiel examined the money, which included both Kenyan and Tanzanian currencies.

He offered to safeguard the funds while the woman searched for information about her son's whereabouts and well-being.

"This is what we are going to do. I will keep the money safe for you. Go and look for your son, know his location and health status," Ezekiel said.