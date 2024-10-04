The sports category has moved to a new website.

National Assembly complies with High Court order on DP Gachagua impeachment motion

Denis Mwangi

The collection of public views will shape the outcome of the motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kenyans express their views on the proposed removal from office by way of impeachment of the Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.
The National Assembly of Kenya has released a press statement notifying the extension of public participation concerning a Special Motion seeking the removal of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office through impeachment.

This follows a High Court ruling that ordered that the National Assembly to conduct public hearings at the constituency level to encourage greater participation by citizens in the impeachment process.

Collection of views will continue through various offices, including the 290 Constituency Offices and the 47 County Women Representative Offices, which will remain open on Saturday, 5th October 2024, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm to ensure that citizens have ample opportunity to contribute their views.

Constituents can submit their representations through their respective Constituency/County Women Representative Offices.

Additionally, views can be sent directly to the Clerk of the National Assembly via:

  • Postal Address: P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi.
  • Physical Delivery: Office of the Clerk, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi.
  • Email Submission: impeachment@parliament.go.ke.

All views are to be submitted no later than 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

For structured submissions, a Public Views Template is provided online at the National Assembly’s website and is available at Constituency/County Offices.

The template can be filled out in colour or black and white and should be forwarded to the Office of the Clerk.

Furthermore, copies of the Special Motion detailing the grounds and specifics for the proposed impeachment, along with supporting documentation, are accessible for download on the Parliament’s official website.

