The collision, which occurred on Tuesday morning, involved a saloon car and a truck, leaving one survivor in critical condition.

The victims were part of a family headed by Christopher Ambani, who was driving the saloon car.

They were en route to Kakamega County for the August holidays when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway Pulse Live Kenya

The impact was devastating, and all five occupants of the car perished instantly.

The deceased include Margaret Omondi, 32, her three children—Jason Ambani, 4, and 6-month-old twins Ivan Milan Ambani and Ethan Milan Ambani—as well as their house help, Celestine Atamba, 20.

Christopher Ambani, who survived the crash, was severely injured and was initially taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Gilgil.

He sustained multiple fractures and has been referred to a hospital in Nairobi for specialised treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cause of the accident

According to Jamleck Ngaruiya, the Sub-County Police Commander, Ambani's attempt to overtake another vehicle led to the collision with a truck traveling from Nakuru towards Gilgil.

Kelvin Obibo, Ambani's brother, expressed the family's profound grief over the loss.

The accident has not only robbed them of their loved ones but also marred what was meant to be a joyous family holiday.

The remains of the deceased are currently preserved at the Gilgil Hospital morgue, while the wreckage of the saloon car has been impounded at the Gilgil Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truck driver was not injured.