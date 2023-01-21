High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

According to provisional results, the school had a mean score of 10.8975 out of 12, a significant improvement from last year's performance of 9.3086.

The school's students performed exceptionally well, with 28 students getting a grade A (plain), 383 students getting a grade A (minus), bringing the total to 411, which represents 84.22% of the candidates.

Pulse Live Kenya

76 students got a grade B (plus), and only 1 student scored a grade B (plain). No student got below B (plain).

This is a remarkable improvement from last year's results, where the school had 4 students getting a grade A (plain), 79 students getting a grade A (minus), 231 students getting a grade B (plus), 130 students getting a grade B (plain), 77 students getting a grade B (minus), 46 students getting a grade C (plus), 5 students getting a grade C (plain), 4 students getting a grade C (minus), 2 students getting a grade D (plus) and 2 students getting a grade D (plain).

"In the class of 2022 we were well disciplined which enhanced our performance in our KCSE. I scored an A plain of 82 and would like to thank our support staff and our teachers for being there when we needed them," one of the candidates told the press.

"I thank each and every stakeholder including the neighbouring schools because we always share and interact, especially through the exchange program," Charles Onyari the principal said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The school's success has been trending on social media, with many congratulating the school and the students for their hard work and dedication.

Many are praising the school's teachers and management for their efforts in improving the school's performance.

Nyambaria High School beat Kapsabet Boys High School which was the best school in the previous year’s exam.

In the 2022 KCSE results released by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu on Friday, January 20, 2023, Kapsabet Boys posted a mean of 10.1.