ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

Denis Mwangi

This is a remarkable improvement from previous results, where the school had 4 students getting a grade A (plain), 79 students getting a grade A (minus)

Little-known Nyambaria High School where 405 students scored As in 2022 KCSE
Little-known Nyambaria High School where 405 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

Nyambaria High School in Kenya has surprised many Kenyans with its impressive results in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to provisional results, the school had a mean score of 10.8975 out of 12, a significant improvement from last year's performance of 9.3086.

The school's students performed exceptionally well, with 28 students getting a grade A (plain), 383 students getting a grade A (minus), bringing the total to 411, which represents 84.22% of the candidates.

Nyambaria High School KCSE results
Nyambaria High School KCSE results Pulse Live Kenya

76 students got a grade B (plus), and only 1 student scored a grade B (plain). No student got below B (plain).

This is a remarkable improvement from last year's results, where the school had 4 students getting a grade A (plain), 79 students getting a grade A (minus), 231 students getting a grade B (plus), 130 students getting a grade B (plain), 77 students getting a grade B (minus), 46 students getting a grade C (plus), 5 students getting a grade C (plain), 4 students getting a grade C (minus), 2 students getting a grade D (plus) and 2 students getting a grade D (plain).

"In the class of 2022 we were well disciplined which enhanced our performance in our KCSE. I scored an A plain of 82 and would like to thank our support staff and our teachers for being there when we needed them," one of the candidates told the press.

"I thank each and every stakeholder including the neighbouring schools because we always share and interact, especially through the exchange program," Charles Onyari the principal said.

Nyambaria High School principal Charles Onyari
Nyambaria High School principal Charles Onyari Pulse Live Kenya

The school's success has been trending on social media, with many congratulating the school and the students for their hard work and dedication.

Many are praising the school's teachers and management for their efforts in improving the school's performance.

Nyambaria High School beat Kapsabet Boys High School which was the best school in the previous year’s exam.

In the 2022 KCSE results released by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu on Friday, January 20, 2023, Kapsabet Boys posted a mean of 10.1.

Other notable high performers in the 2022 KCSE include Cardinal Otunga High School in Mosocho, with a mean score of 10.76, Asumbi Girls High School with a score of 10.371, Mang’u High School with a score of 10.36, St Anthony’s Boys High School in Kitale, with a score of 10.33, and Mudasia Academy, with a score of 10.3.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

CS Alice Wahome speaks after escaping shootout

CS Alice Wahome speaks after escaping shootout

Dad nursing stage 4 cancer gets help after his plea goes viral

Dad nursing stage 4 cancer gets help after his plea goes viral

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

CS Murkomen sacks half of gov't parastatal board in new shakeup

CS Murkomen sacks half of gov't parastatal board in new shakeup

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online