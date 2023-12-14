40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

The accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. according to Kericho Traffic Police Commander Paul Kipkeu.

He revealed that the bus belonged to Promise Company and was en route from Nairobi to Busia when the accident transpired.

The driver, identified as George Otieno, swerved and veered of the road when a motor vehicle in front of the bus abruptly came to a halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kericho County Referral Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

According to Commander Kipkeu, "The bus was involved in an accident when the driver George Otieno swerved and veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting another motor vehicle."

"The motor vehicle in front of the bus stopped suddenly leading to the accident as the bus driver swerved and veered to the left side of the road to avoid hitting it and landed in a ditch," he added.

The gravity of the situation prompted an immediate response from emergency services, including medical personnel and law enforcement.

According to an update from Kenya Red Cross, 40 casualties were evacuated to Fort Tenan Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four were rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital by the county ambulance.