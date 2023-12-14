The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

Denis Mwangi

Passenger bus crashes in Londiani resulting in 40 casualties

A photo of a past accident
A photo of a past accident

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in the early hours of Thursday morning, a 66-seater bus carrying passengers crashed along the Londiani-Muhoroni road in Kericho.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. according to Kericho Traffic Police Commander Paul Kipkeu.

He revealed that the bus belonged to Promise Company and was en route from Nairobi to Busia when the accident transpired.

The driver, identified as George Otieno, swerved and veered of the road when a motor vehicle in front of the bus abruptly came to a halt.

Kericho County Referral Hospital
Kericho County Referral Hospital Kericho County Referral Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

According to Commander Kipkeu, "The bus was involved in an accident when the driver George Otieno swerved and veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting another motor vehicle."

"The motor vehicle in front of the bus stopped suddenly leading to the accident as the bus driver swerved and veered to the left side of the road to avoid hitting it and landed in a ditch," he added.

The gravity of the situation prompted an immediate response from emergency services, including medical personnel and law enforcement.

According to an update from Kenya Red Cross, 40 casualties were evacuated to Fort Tenan Hospital.

Four were rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital by the county ambulance.

This comes months after an accident in Londiani killed 50 people after a trailer lost control and rammed into vehicles, traders and boda boda operators who were on standby.

