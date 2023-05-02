The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Paul Mackezie re-arrested shortly after being released

Denis Mwangi

Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie and his co-accused have been re-arrested outside a Malindi court shortly after the case against them was closed.

Paul Mackenzie (left) and his co-accused in a Malindi court on May 2, 2023.
Paul Mackenzie (left) and his co-accused in a Malindi court on May 2, 2023.

The decision to close the case came after Malindi Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike ruled that the court did not have jurisdiction to hear terrorism charges that the prosecution had sought to add against Mackenzie.

Recommended articles

The magistrate also ruled that the suspects must be released since they had already been held in custody for the maximum period of ten days.

Good News International Church leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge being led out of a police station
Good News International Church leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge being led out of a police station Good News International Church leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge being led out of a police station Pulse Live Kenya

In her ruling on Tuesday, May 2, the Magistrate noted that the Malindi court did not have the jurisdiction to give formal anticipatory bail, and that it could only be obtained from the High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

She advised the suspects to apply for bail before the specialized court once they are arraigned.

The cult leader and his co-accused were immediately re-arrested by a team of police officers.

They are now expected to be moved to Shanzu, where they will face fresh charges.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi

Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi

Uhuru ousted as Jubilee party leader, to face disciplinary action

Uhuru ousted as Jubilee party leader, to face disciplinary action

Paul Mackezie re-arrested shortly after being released

Paul Mackezie re-arrested shortly after being released

Police flush out Mackenzie's wife after finding incriminating texts

Police flush out Mackenzie's wife after finding incriminating texts

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

Shakahola annex - Raila details how State House officials fast every Wednesday

Shakahola annex - Raila details how State House officials fast every Wednesday

Ruto announces higher loan limit on Hustler Fund & 5 other Labour Day goodies [Full List]

Ruto announces higher loan limit on Hustler Fund & 5 other Labour Day goodies [Full List]

Sakaja reminds Ruto how Oginga Odinga brought peace to Nairobi in the 1950s

Sakaja reminds Ruto how Oginga Odinga brought peace to Nairobi in the 1950s

8 most active workers' unions in Kenya

8 most active workers' unions in Kenya

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

Crime scene

Kitengela woman explains why she stabbed daughter multiple times

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla

General Francis Ogolla's Biography: Family, education, US fighter jet training