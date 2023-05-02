Paul Mackezie re-arrested shortly after being released

The magistrate also ruled that the suspects must be released since they had already been held in custody for the maximum period of ten days.

Good News International Church leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge being led out of a police station Pulse Live Kenya

In her ruling on Tuesday, May 2, the Magistrate noted that the Malindi court did not have the jurisdiction to give formal anticipatory bail, and that it could only be obtained from the High Court.

She advised the suspects to apply for bail before the specialized court once they are arraigned.

The cult leader and his co-accused were immediately re-arrested by a team of police officers.

They are now expected to be moved to Shanzu, where they will face fresh charges.