Former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto has spoken after Businessman Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop alias BUZEKI ditched his Party Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) over alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

Over the weekend, Buzeki announced that he had resigned as the CCM Secretary General, accusing the Wheelbarrow movement of being an induction meant to loot the country dry.

“I have resigned as SG CCM. Hakuna kutapatapa. Wheel barrow movement is induction to loot the country DRY. A new party is COMING soon! Tai ko front!” announced BUZEKI.

However, in a quick rejoinder Isaac Ruto defended his move stating that a true leader always makes compromises that will unite the people.

“Dear BUZEKI @BuzekiKiprop Politics haitaki makasiriko. A true leader makes compromises that unite people. We must love cohesion more than partisan party interests. I know what CCM stands for & if you believed in the core pillars of CCM, you would be supporting the #HustlerNation” reads Isaac Ruto’s response.

On Friday, Isaac Ruto, a longtime critic of Deputy President William, joined the hustler Nation with a promise that he will support DP Ruto for the top seat come 2022.

"All is well in Bomet. (DP) these people are saying they will give you what you want (the Presidency) and in turn give me what I want (Bomet gubernatorial position)," said Isaac Ruto.

The DP was more than happy to Welcome the former Governor to Hustler Nation saying; “People are saying you have to join them in the hustler movement. This is the only option available for you”.