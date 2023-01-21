ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Denis Mwangi

The Hustler Fund aims to empower young and upcoming entrepreneurs by providing them with affordable loans to help them grow their ventures and create jobs.

President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022
President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022

President William Ruto has appointed a management team for the Hustler Fund, a financial inclusion initiative, through a special edition of the Kenya Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Irene Muthoni Metha-Karimi was appointed as the non-executive chairperson of the Financial Inclusion Fund board, while Simon Chelugui, Cabinet Secretary for MSME Development, appointed three others to the board.

Lawrence Kibet Chelimo, Paul Ndore Musymi, and Hardlyne Lusui will serve as members of the board for three years.

President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and comedian Chipukeezy during the launch of Hustler Fund in Nairobi on November 30, 2022
President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and comedian Chipukeezy during the launch of Hustler Fund in Nairobi on November 30, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The Hustler Fund is required to have an eight-member advisory board and the regulations dictate that the fund will have a non-executive chairperson appointed by the President.

Kibet is a lawyer and certified public secretary with experience in the capital markets, Musymi is a lawyer and ally of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, and Lusui is a banker who has previously sat on the board of Consolidated Bank.

On her part, the chairperson boasts an impressive educational background, having earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

She is a holder of several certifications, including a Certified Performance Technologist from the International Society for Performance Improvement (ISPI) in 2007.

Muthoni has also received certificates in various fields such as project management, project analysis, monitoring and evaluation from the USDA Graduate School in Washington, D.C.

With over 30 years of experience in diverse fields of expertise, Karimi describes herself as an accomplished professional in the field of international development.

President William Ruto signs his oath of office during his swearing in ceremony in 2022
President William Ruto signs his oath of office during his swearing in ceremony in 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

She has extensive experience in project management, organizational development, training, access to finance, investment, grants management, and quality assurance.Other members of the board will include Principal Secretaries in charge of Treasury, SMEs and Co-operatives.

The Hustler Fund aims to empower young and upcoming entrepreneurs by providing them with affordable loans to help them grow their ventures and create jobs.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

I will capture Nairobi for sure, my father can sack me - General Muhoozi

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

Details of the new government role given to dancing Kisumu Chief John Migun

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online