Ruto makes 28 new appointments [List]

President William Ruto has announced the appointment of selection panels for four key constitutional commissions in Kenya.
These panels are tasked with recruiting nominees for chairperson and member positions in various constitutional and independent offices.
The newly appointed panels aim to facilitate a seamless transition in leadership as the current terms of office for respective chairpersons and members are set to lapse.
The positions are subject to a single, non-renewable term of six years.
The commissions and offices affected by this transition are the
- Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)
- Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ)
- National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC),
- Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).
This move aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to maintain effective oversight and accountability in key public institutions.
Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)
Members of this panel include;
- FCS Joshua Wambua, MBS - Association of Professional Societies in East Africa (APSEA)
- FCPA Patrick Mtange - Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)
- Ms. Monica Sifuna - Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA)
- CHRP Quresha Abdullahi - Institute of Human Resource Management
- Mr. Amos Gathecha, CBS - Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Service
- Mrs. Mary Kimonye, CBS - Executive Office of the President
- Mr. Lawrence Kibet, MBS - The National Treasury & Economic Planning
- Mr. Samuel Kaumba, OGW - Office of the Attorney General
Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ)
Members of this panel include;
- FCPA Edwin Makori - Association of Professional Societies in East Africa (APSEA)
- Hon. Zena Atetwe Jalenga - National Council for Persons with Disabilities
- Mr. Jasper Mbiuki, CBS - Executive Office of the President
- Ms. Susan Chelagat - Office of the Attorney-General
- Amb. Patrick Wamoto, EBS - Public Service Commission (PSC)
- Ms. Joan A. Machayo
National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC)
Members of this panel include;
- Arch. Florence Nyole - Association of Professional Societies in East Africa
- Mr. Timothy Odongo - Kenya Private Sector Alliance
- Mr. Lerina Kariringah - National Council for Persons with Disabilities
- Dr. Linda Musumba - Executive Office of the President
- Ms. Janet Kung’u - Office of the Attorney-General
- Ms. Maimuna A. Mwida - Ministry of Gender, Culture, The Arts & Heritage
- Dr. Reuben K. Chirchir - Public Service Commission (PSC)
- Dr. Mary Mwiandi
Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)
Members of this panel include;
- Mr. Arthur Osiya, CBS - Executive Office of the President
- Hon. (Rtd) Justice Msagha Mbogholi - Judicial Service Commission (JSC)
- Dr. Joyce Nyabuti, MBS - Public Service Commission (PSC)
- Dr. Monica Wanjiru Muiru - Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
- Dr. Raymond Nyeris - Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR)
- Ms. Caroline Naikena Lentupuru - National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC)