News  >  Local

Projects Ruto is launching during his 5-day tour of Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto is set to begin a five-day working tour of the western region on Saturday, August 26.

President William Ruto shaking hands with Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi as DP Rigathi Gachagua watches in Kaptagat Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 1, 2023
President William Ruto shaking hands with Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi as DP Rigathi Gachagua watches in Kaptagat Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 1, 2023

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said President Ruto's tour would cover Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, and Kakamega counties.

During the tour, the head of state will inaugurate, commission, and inspect various government projects that align with the government's bottom-up economic agenda.

Among other projects, President Ruto will preside over the launch of the Mulukhoba Fish Landing Site, open a county hospital, and dedicate a library at Alupe University in Busia County.

President William Ruto greets a crowd during his working tour of Mt Kenya region
President William Ruto greets a crowd during his working tour of Mt Kenya region President William Ruto greets a crowd during his working tour of Mt Kenya region Pulse Live Kenya
Later, he will initiate the '220 unit' Milimani Estate affordable housing project in Lurambi, Kakamega County.

The President will also preside over the launch of the construction of the Bungoma County Aggregation and Industrial Park in Bungoma County, and tour the Nzoia sugar company, among other projects.

He will also inaugurate the Emuhaya sub-county hospital in Vihiga County.

Additionally, the Head of State is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting at Kakamega State Lodge, as well as a meeting with local farmers.

Throughout the working tour, President Ruto aims to engage closely with both the people and leadership of the region, emphasizing his commitment to the region’s development.

President William Ruto addressing a roadside rally in Githurai, Kiambu country as he started his five-day working visit of Mount Kenya region
President William Ruto addressing a roadside rally in Githurai, Kiambu country as he started his five-day working visit of Mount Kenya region Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi

