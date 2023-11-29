The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
President Ruto welcomes NBA's new office in Nairobi [Photos & Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto meets NBA officials including five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, and former NBA player Micheal Finley.

President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023

The National Basketball Association (NBA) officially opened its inaugural office in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 29.

This is a strategic step following the NBA's commitment to bolster basketball development in the country.

In September, the Kenya signed a deal with the NBA aimed at nurturing basketball talent in schools and community groups, under the Talanta Hela Initiative.

President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration involves comprehensive efforts, including the training of teachers as certified basketball coaches and scouts, as well as the establishment of basketball courts in schools and communities, primed to host top-tier competitions.

This holistic approach aligns with the NBA's dedication to executing the terms of the historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sealed with Kenya.

The impact of this initiative extends beyond Kenya's borders, with expectations of contributing to the broader growth of basketball in the African region.

The NBA's decision to establish an office in Nairobi underscores its commitment to channeling resources and expertise into propelling the sport's development.

In tandem with this milestone, President William Ruto has applauded the NBA in a meeting with NBA officials, including NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, and former NBA player Micheal Finley.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023

The meeting was also graced by the U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

He emphasized that professional sports has potential to transform in the lives of the youth.

"The United States National Basketball Association (NBA) has committed to implement grassroots programmes that will nurture talent and develop the sport in Kenya starting with a Junior NBA clinic targeting 70 boys and girls to mark the opening of the NBA’s fifth African office in Nairobi," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
President William Ruto meets with NBA officials at State House, Nairobi on November 29, 2023
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

