Ruto unveils revolutionary plan for Galana Kulalu project

Denis Mwangi

The government is taking radical steps towards ensuring a stable and sustainable food supply for the country.

President William Ruto during the Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Fair, Baringo South Constituency in December 2022
President William Ruto recently announced a new plan for the Galana/Kulalu National Food Security Project.

The 7.92 billion Galana Kulalu Food Security project is located in the coastal region within Kilifi and Tana River Counties, situated about 105km North West from Malindi

President Ruto announced that the initial plan, which involved the subdivision of the land into settlement parcels, has been revoked.

Crops at Galana Kukaku Food Security Project
Instead, the private sector and the National Irrigation Authority will work together under a public-private partnership (PPP) to produce food on the 10,000 acres of land, starting with maize in February 2023.

This marks a significant shift in the approach to food security in the region and is an important step towards ensuring a stable and sustainable food supply.

In addition to the initial 10,000 acres of land being used for food production, another 10,000 acres will also be prepared for food production within six months under the PPP.

He added that the government will also begin construction on a dam in April, which will bring another 350,000 acres under food production.

This is a significant investment in the region's food security and has the potential to greatly increase the amount of food that is produced.

A model for PPP food production in these 350,000 acres will also be developed and implemented within six months.

The head of state stated that this is a significant undertaking, and it is important that all actors involved are able to execute these plans in a timely manner.

Crops at Galana Kukaku Food Security Project
The announcement by President Ruto represents a significant shift in the approach to food security in the Galana/Kulalu region.

By cancelling the previous plan for settlement parcels and instead focusing on food production, the government is taking radical steps towards ensuring a stable and sustainable food supply for the country.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

