Protestors release new 7-day plan to oppose the Finance Bill 2024

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan activists announce '7 Days of Rage' protests against controversial Finance Bill 2024

In response to the Parliament's approval of the 2nd reading of the controversial Finance Bill 2024, a group of activists have announced a series of coordinated protests under the banner "7 Days of Rage: For We Have Courage."

The protests, scheduled from June 21 to June 27, 2024, aim to express widespread public discontent with the bill, which critics argue imposes undue financial burdens on ordinary Kenyans.

On Friday, protesters were called to gather at City Mortuary and attend Juma prayers at Jamia Mosque.

They are encouraged to provide water to those leaving the prayers, symbolising support and solidarity.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Day 2: Saturday, June 22

At midnight, all bars and clubs frequented by Generation Z are urged to halt their music for a national crescendo of resistance against President William Ruto and the Finance Bill.

This action is designed to capture the attention of the younger population and highlight their role in the protest movement.

Day 3: Sunday, June 23

Protesters have been urged to advised to deplatform politicians who voted in favour of the bill in their local churches.

The aim is to prevent these politicians from speaking in religious spaces, thus emphasising the community's rejection of their actions.

Day 4: Monday, June 24

Activists have been encouraged to visit the offices of MPs who supported the bill to express their disapproval directly.

They are instructed to tell these MPs to continue as they are, but to boycott their businesses and ostracise them socially.

Mondays are usually set aside by MPs to visit their constituency offices and tend to their voters.

Protestors have called for the collection of signatures to initiate a recall of MPs who support the bill.

Day 5: Tuesday, June 25

A national strike dubbed #OccupyParliament has planned.

Protestors have been encouraged to resume the anti Finance Bill protests in different counties.

On this day the Finance Bill will enter the committee stage in the law making process. Amendments to the bill willed be moved and MPs will vote for the individual clauses in the bill before it proceeds to the 3rd reading where the final vote will take place.

Day 6: Wednesday, June 26

Protestors have dedicated this day to seeking justice for Rex Masai, one of the protestors allegedly killed by police.

Rex Masai with his mother
Rex Masai with his mother Rex Masai with his mother Pulse Live Kenya

Protesters have been encouraged to visit the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Inspector General of Police to demand accountability and justice.

Day 7: Thursday, June 27

Protesters plan on blocking major roads leading to Nairobi and march to State House, demanding a meeting with President Ruto to address their grievances.

The poster circulating on social media highlights the severity of the public's response, noting that peaceful protests have been met with violent police actions, resulting in deaths and injuries among demonstrators.

As the protests continue, the Kenyan government faces increasing pressure from its citizens, who are adamant that their voices be heard and their concerns addressed.

