Renowned Neurologist Prof. Paul G. Kioy has succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

In statement, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), eulogized Kioy has a doctor who served his patients with diligence and a great mentor to many doctors in the country.

“The medical profession is mourning Prof. Paul G. Kioy who succumbed to COVID-19 complications. He was a Neurologist who served his patients with diligence, great teacher & mentor to many doctors in the country. Heartfelt condolences to the family & friends” reads a statement from KMPDU.