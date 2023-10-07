Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself "anointed by God"

Gachagua appealed to leaders from Mount Kenya region to stop their attacking the retired president, noting that the former president deserves respect and should not be harassed by anyone.

He noted that he has held productive conversations with leaders to ensure that the retired head of state is protected despite their political differences in the 2022 election.

“We are in agreement with all the leaders and I told them that even Uhuru is one of us. We were opponents, but elections are now behind us. Our retired president deserves respect and no one should harass him,” Gachagua explained in an interview with iNooro FM on Friday.

The DP praised Uhuru for taking a backseat and abandoning active politics, leaving the Kenya Kwanza administration to run the show without interference noting that his status as an elder and a statesman compels him to stay away from theatrics and cheap politics.

“There was a problem when he made a comeback to politics, it was difficult because we wanted him as our leader to leave the political scene with the dignity befitting a leader of his stature.

“For 4, 6 months now, he has carried himself with the decorum befitting an elder, a king and I'm telling all MPs to give him respect.” Stated Gachagua.

Gachagua selected and anointed by God

Gachagua added that the Mt Kenya region is united under one leader, declaring himself the undisputed kingpin and trashing any perceived reports of division.

“There's no division in the mountain. The mountain has one leader, selected and anointed by God...Rigathi Gachagua...and voted in by 7.2 million Kenyans,” Gachagua declared proudly.

“When the time comes and our spirit is calm. We will talk again. Even with those in the opposition. We are not at war. I am consolidating the house,” he said.

Relationship between Gachagua and the retired president has been frosty with the Kenya Kwanza administration accusing Uhuru of sponsoring demonstrations that were called for by the opposition across the country.