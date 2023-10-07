The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself "anointed by God"

Charles Ouma

Gachagua also crowned himself the leader of Mount Kenya region noting that he was "selected and anointed by God"

DP Rigathi Gachagua
DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has heaped praises on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, marking a major turning point in their relationship and setting the stage for a truce and a possible political handshake with the latter.

Recommended articles

Gachagua appealed to leaders from Mount Kenya region to stop their attacking the retired president, noting that the former president deserves respect and should not be harassed by anyone.

He noted that he has held productive conversations with leaders to ensure that the retired head of state is protected despite their political differences in the 2022 election.

“We are in agreement with all the leaders and I told them that even Uhuru is one of us. We were opponents, but elections are now behind us. Our retired president deserves respect and no one should harass him,” Gachagua explained in an interview with iNooro FM on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DP praised Uhuru for taking a backseat and abandoning active politics, leaving the Kenya Kwanza administration to run the show without interference noting that his status as an elder and a statesman compels him to stay away from theatrics and cheap politics.

“There was a problem when he made a comeback to politics, it was difficult because we wanted him as our leader to leave the political scene with the dignity befitting a leader of his stature.

“For 4, 6 months now, he has carried himself with the decorum befitting an elder, a king and I'm telling all MPs to give him respect.” Stated Gachagua.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga greeting Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Stephen Kalonzo Command Centre in Karen on July 28 2023.
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga greeting Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Stephen Kalonzo Command Centre in Karen on July 28 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua selected and anointed by God

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua added that the Mt Kenya region is united under one leader, declaring himself the undisputed kingpin and trashing any perceived reports of division.

“There's no division in the mountain. The mountain has one leader, selected and anointed by God...Rigathi Gachagua...and voted in by 7.2 million Kenyans,” Gachagua declared proudly.

“When the time comes and our spirit is calm. We will talk again. Even with those in the opposition. We are not at war. I am consolidating the house,” he said.

Relationship between Gachagua and the retired president has been frosty with the Kenya Kwanza administration accusing Uhuru of sponsoring demonstrations that were called for by the opposition across the country.

The opposition called off the demonstrations to pave way for dialogue following the intervention of the international community and local stakeholders.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself anointed by God

Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself "anointed by God"

Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs including Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Shao Guixiang

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

A man holding a Kenyan passport

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration