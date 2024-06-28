The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto declines to sign another bill

Denis Mwangi

The bill has been sent back to Parliament for amendments

President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024
President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024

President William Ruto formally declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 following a wave of protests by Kenyans who opposed the bill.

Recommended articles

This move came in response to significant public outcry and protests against the proposed tax measures contained within the bill, which many Kenyans felt would exacerbate the already high cost of living.

President Ruto's rejection of the bill has set in motion a series of fiscal and legislative adjustments aimed at ensuring the continuity of government operations while addressing the concerns that led to the bill's rejection.

Ruto declines to sign County Allocation and Revenue Bill Referral

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising the interconnected nature of fiscal legislation, President Ruto has referred the County Allocation and Revenue Bill back to Parliament for reduction.

This bill, which was based on expected revenues from the now-rejected Finance Bill, must be adjusted to reflect the new fiscal reality.

President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024
President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024 President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Amendments to the Division of Revenue Act

Further, the President has directed the National Treasury to submit amendments to the Division of Revenue Act 2024 to Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

These amendments will reflect the reduced revenues occasioned by the rejection of the Finance Bill, ensuring that the legislative framework aligns with the current fiscal situation.

Focus on Critical and Essential Services

In a bid to prioritise essential government functions, President Ruto has instructed the National Treasury to direct all accounting officers to ensure that only critical and essential services are funded.

This directive stipulates that no more than 15% of the budget should be utilised for these services until the supplementary budget is approved.

This measure is intended to maintain the delivery of vital services while the government navigates the fiscal adjustments necessitated by the rejection of the Finance Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

.Constitutional Requirements and Appropriations Bill

In accordance with Articles 221 and 222 of the Constitution, the Appropriations Bill must be assented to by June 30 every year to guarantee the continuity of government operations, particularly in providing critical services.

Recognising the urgency of maintaining government functionality, President Ruto has assented to the Appropriations Bill 2024.

This bill ensures that essential government services continue uninterrupted despite the fiscal challenges posed by the rejection of the Finance Bill.

Supplementary Estimates and Expenditure Reduction

ADVERTISEMENT

To mitigate the fiscal impact of the rejected Finance Bill, the president has instructed the National Treasury to immediately prepare supplementary estimates aimed at reducing expenditure by the amount of revenue that was expected to be generated by the bill.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa and Budget and Appropriations Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro
Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa and Budget and Appropriations Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa and Budget and Appropriations Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro Pulse Live Kenya

The anticipated reduction in expenditure, amounting to Sh346 billion, will be equitably distributed across both national and county governments.

For the national government, this reduction will be borne by the Executive, the Parliament, the Judiciary, and constitutional commissions.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Ruto declines to sign another bill

Ruto declines to sign another bill

Prodecure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

Prodecure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Former Citizen TV journalist & media legend Mutegi Njau is dead

Former Citizen TV journalist & media legend Mutegi Njau is dead

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

Emmy Kosgei's dad recounts how protesters saved him after getting stuck in Parliament

Emmy Kosgei's dad recounts how protesters saved him after getting stuck in Parliament

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaks during a briefing at State House

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024

8 stages all bills go through before assent by the President

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation