ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTOS: Ruto hosts banquet for visiting presidents and dignitaries at State House

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto hosted a state banquet at State House Nairobi for various heads of state and dignitaries who attended the Africa Climate Summit.

The summit, which was hosted by President Ruto, aimed to address the increasing exposure to climate change and its associated costs.

The meeting opened in Nairobi on September 4, and closes on September 6.

"The global climate action agenda has come home — in Africa — so that it can be reinvigorated by the infusion of a radically new vision for restoration of our planet’s vitality, the security and prosperity of humanity," President Ruto said.

The state banquet was a celebration of the summit's success and an opportunity for attendees to network and discuss future collaborations.

During the same evening President Ruto hosted the 22nd Extra-Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State.

The head of state said the imperative to focus greater effort in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is necessary, appropriate, urgent and fully within our legitimate mandate as the country’s immediate neighbourhood.

He added that this pursuit for peace and stability in DRC is for the prosperity of all EAC member states.

