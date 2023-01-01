Ruto, Raila outline their hopes for the country in New Year messages

The head of state complimented Kenyans for enduring what he termed as a challenging year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic challenges brought about by the war in Ukraine.

“The country has experienced a myriad of challenges stemming from the pandemic to economic challenges brought by the war in Ukraine.”

“We thank God that Kenya has been able to survive through those challenges and we look forward to a prosperous 2023.” Said the President as he ushered in the new year in Mombasa on December 31.

Ruto explained that he has a solid plan for economic recovery, explaining that he has taken a bold step to do away with subsidies which he claimed were initially rolled out for political benefit.

“I have taken a bold measure to ensure the country recovers economically by removing subsidies which were initially a strategy deployed for political expediency.”

He cautioned that while removing the subsidies will hurt Kenyans in the short term, the step would be of great benefit in the long term.

Ruto warned Kenyans that the removal of subsidies would hurt Kenyans in the short term but it would bear long-term benefits.

Pulse Live Kenya

Raila Odinga also shared his message of goodwill in which he acknowledged that 2022 was a challenging year and as the nation celebrates new year, it is equally important to calibrate.

“We thank God that we are able to celebrate the New Year but as we celebrate it is also paramount that as a nation we recalibrate.”

“We had a difficult 2022 that had a hotly contested election and also tough economic times that continues as we usher in 2023. “I am however buoyed and looking forward to a better year and better times in 2023,” Raila noted in his statement.

“I am looking forward to a robust conversation on ways how to improve our constitution and governance institutions,” Raila concluded, hinting at warming up to constitutional amendments.