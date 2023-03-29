Don't export protests to Nairobi - Sakaja fires back at Kisumu Governor

Sakaja noted that Nairobi County is the home of Kenya's commercial and administrative capital and is global diplomatic hub.

"The Governor of Kisumu's idea that he can export his demonstrations to Nairobi and make our county the capital of demonstrations and associated mayhem is preposterous and totally unacceptable.

"Nairobi County has already hosted two of these demonstrations. We've borne the cost of the disruption so far: Nairobians have patiently put up with the disruption, and their taxes have paid for its aftermath," the communication read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Sakaja added that his administration was working round the clock to enable the City County to serve Kenyans and protect lives and livelihoods.

"In the spirit of devolution, I would advice the Governor of Kisumu, Prof Anyang' Nyong'o', to keep his demonstrations to his county," the Nairobi county chief said.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 29, Governor Nyong'o said the suspended protests in Kisumu following detailed consultations with the Azimio National leadership and the County Executive Committee.

"All public demonstrations within Kisumu County have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi," the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyong'o added that the people of Kisumu remain committed to the aspirations of Azimio La Umoja and its campaign for a better Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I would like to appeal to the people of Kisumu to work in tandem with law enforcement officers to maintain peace and security in our county," the governor continued.

He noted that many residents in Kisumu had been taking to the streets demanding for the opening of the 2022 Presidential election servers, protesting the high cost of living and the recruitment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.