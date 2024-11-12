The sports category has moved to a new website.

SHA CEO Elijah Wachira sent on compulsory leave

Denis Mwangi

Robert Ingasira has been appointed Acting CEO of SHA as Elijah Wachira is placed on mandatory leave

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has appointed Robert Ingasira as the Acting Chief Executive Officer, replacing Elijah Wachira, who has been placed on mandatory leave.

This decision, outlined in an internal memo dated November 12, 2024, signed by Chairperson Abdi Mohamed, follows allegations of mismanagement during a critical period of transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHA.

Sources within the organisation have revealed that Wachira faced mounting criticism due to his handling of the operational shift from NHIF to SHA and delays in disbursing funds to healthcare providers.

These delays reportedly strained relationships with key stakeholders and disrupted essential health services.

Kenyans have been grappling with challenges during the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA).

This shift, which officially took effect on October 1, 2024, sparked widespread confusion and frustration among the public and healthcare providers alike.

The Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya reported that SHA's performance in establishing a functional capitation model was below average, highlighting issues such as unresponsive billing systems and technical problems with the e-contracting portal.

These shortcomings left many healthcare providers unable to onboard onto the new system effectively, forcing patients to pay out-of-pocket for services previously covered under NHIF.

Healthcare providers have expressed uncertainty regarding payment structures under SHA, contributing to friction between them and the new system.

Reports indicate that some patients have been turned away from hospitals or forced to pay for essential services like dialysis, which were previously covered by NHIF.

Many citizens remain unaware of the benefits and requirements associated with SHA. For instance, patients have reported confusion about registration processes, particularly for self-employed individuals who face additional costs.

Additionally, healthcare facilities have struggled with system glitches that have hindered patient access to services.

Many patients found their names missing from the new system, complicating their ability to receive care.

While the transition from NHIF to SHA is intended to create a more efficient healthcare system in Kenya, the current realities reflect a chaotic rollout that has left many patients vulnerable.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

