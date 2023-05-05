US &UK train KDF's first-ever amphibious commando unit [Video]

The passing-out parade of the KMCU took place at the Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, marking a significant milestone for the Kenyan military.

The KMCU is an elite fighting force with the ability to conduct specialised amphibious operations to weaken and disrupt threats to Kenya, as well as take the fight to Al-Shabaab by land and sea.

The KMCU recruits underwent a rigorous 12-week training programme that included physical fitness and amphibious assaults.

The creation of the KMCU is a joint endeavour between Kenya, the UK and the US, with the US Military playing a key role in ensuring that this specialist and formidable force is equipped to the highest standard.

Ten British Marines from 40 Commando Royal Marines trained the KMCU, and the UK-funded obstacle course was constructed at the Mtongwe Naval Base.

The course is a near-identical replica of the course used at the Royal Marine Commando training base in Lympstone, UK.

This first cohort of Marines has kick-started a self-sustaining training cycle, whereby the Kenyan Navy will eventually be able to train their own Marine Commandos.

The UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, an ambitious five-year agreement delivering mutual benefits for the UK and Kenya and keeping people safe, underpins the Defence Cooperation Agreement that provides the framework for this training programme.

The creation of the KMCU is an example of the UK and Kenya's enduring commitment to building a strong, capable and adaptable military that is already an anchor of regional stability and security.

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriot, said that the creation of the KMCU is a clear signal of the enduring commitment of the UK, Kenya and the US to the Kenyan Military and to regional security.

