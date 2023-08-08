The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Graduate fearlessly confronts her governor, senator and deputy governor [Video]

Denis Mwangi

A graduate from Uasin Gishu has received applause from Kenyans after lashing out at Governor Bii, Senator Mandago and DG Barorot

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and Governor Jonathan Bii

A courageous student from Uasin Gishu County stole the show during a meeting convened by Governor Jonathan Bii to address the ongoing challenges faced by the county's program to airlift students for higher education.

The incident, which has now gone viral on social media, showcases the power of youth determination and their demand for accountability.

The county's program, aimed at providing deserving students with the opportunity to pursue their higher education dreams, has been marred by a series of mishaps and delays.

From administrative issues to logistical hurdles, the program has faced criticism from various quarters for its apparent lack of planning and execution.

A Uasin Gishu resident speaking during a baraza convened by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii
A Uasin Gishu resident speaking during a baraza convened by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii

The meeting called by Governor Bii was intended to address these concerns and provide clarity on the way forward.

In her speech, she started by calling out the county boss for arriving late to the meeting despite instructing students and their parents to arrive by 9:00 am.

“First of all you called us for a meeting with our parents at 9:00 am, What time did you get here? Probably you don’t expect me to ask such as question but these people elected you to serve them,” she started.

She told the officials at the meeting that she studied with three of his children and all were in universities abroad many students were stranded.

“You have given your children a headstart. This government of President Ruto was for hustlers. I am selling cups of uji and I am a graduate. I was supposed to go to Canada. Your daughter is probably earning in euros in UK,” she said accusing Deputy Governor Barorot of being economical with the truth.

“It is okay if you follow me today because I don’t have anything to live for. So if you send you goons it is okay,” she added.

She continued to voice the frustrations and disappointments of the cohort awaiting their chance to study abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

