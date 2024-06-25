The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto goes after alleged planners, financiers, orchestrators of Tuesday protests

Lynet Okumu and Denis Mwangi

President Ruto goes after alleged planners, financiers, and orchestrators of Tuesday protests

President William Ruto during a joint press briefing at the White House on May 23, 2024
President William Ruto during a joint press briefing at the White House on May 23, 2024

President William Ruto has applauded security officers on duty today for applying themselves to the best of their abilities in defense of Kenya and its people.

President Ruto announced that he has directed all the organs of national Security to deploy measures to thwart any attempt by dangerous criminals to undermine the security and stability of the country.

He claimed that the protests against the Finance Bill 2024 were hijacked by those he termed as criminals.

President William Ruto in a previous State House event
President William Ruto in a previous State House event Pulse Live Kenya
“Accordingly I assure Kenyans that we shall provide a full effective and expeditious response to today's treasonous events,” President Ruto declared.

He said that It is not in order that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters could reign terror against the people, their elected representatives and Parliament and expect to go Scott free.

“I hear by put on notice the planners financiers orchestrators and abettors of violence and Anarchy that the security infrastructure is established to protect our republic and its sovereignty will be deployed to secure the country and restore normalcy,” the head of state said.

He thanked young people for helping the country organise democratic discourse around issues but added that the idea was taken up by criminals.

I thank you and I assure you that the conversation you have begun around pertinent issues of our nation will continue to inform our policy and governance decision,” President Ruto spoke.

President William Ruto during a church service at Kimilili in Bungoma on June 2, 2024
President William Ruto during a church service at Kimilili in Bungoma on June 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He committed to championing issue-based policy-oriented and tribeless engagement on critical national issues and providing a framework for this conversation to be processed and its outcomes implemented.

However our national conversation on any subject matter must be conducted in a manner that respects and honours the fun foundational values upon which our nation is published namely constitutionalism the rule of law and respect for institutions,” the head of state stated.

He claimed that criminal elements within the protest were to blame for the losses incurred during the protests.

Several people were killed and property damaged in Nairobi and other areas after young people took to the streets to oppose the Finance Bill 2024.

