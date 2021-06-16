Makueni MCA dies in tragic Road Accident

Ngui’s death was confirmed by the Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Napeiyanm who said that the MCA’s car collided head on with an oncoming truck.

A police report filed at the Salama Police Station said the driver of the truck who was heading towards Mombasa overtook several vehicles before colliding with Ngui's vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction.

Makueni MCA Harrison Ngui dies in tragic Road Accident Pulse Live Kenya

The Police Report

"Salama police station is reporting a fatal injury road traffic accident which occurred today 15/06/2021 at about 1830hrs within ACK area along Mombasa Nairobi highway," reads the report in part.

Reports also indicate that an unknown female passenger who was in the same vehicle with the MCA succumbed while being rushed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

Their bodies were later taken to the Machakos Level Five hospital mortuary.

The MCA was driving a Toyota Prado registration number KBC 555U during the incident, while the truck he rammed into had registration number KCH 215G/ZF4201. The vehicles involved in the accident were taken to Salama police station.

Makueni MCA Harrison Ngui dies in tragic Road Accident Pulse Live Kenya

Wiper Democratic Party

The Wiper Democratic Party mourned the MCA, saying they had lost a great, promising and loyal servant of the people. Ngui was also the deputy majority leader of Makueni county.

“Wiper family mourns the sudden death of the Nguu Masumba Ward MCA Hon. Harrison Ngui. We have lost a great, promising and a loyal servant of the people. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace” reads the Wiper Party message.

Taking to his Facebook page, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana also eulogized Harrison Ngui with a message that reads;

“We have indeed lost a great son this evening via tragic road accident at Salama along Nairobi-Mombasa highway. Your endeavor to bring change to the society will forever be remembered.