“I have not yet released any statement as the appointment was between the employee and the employer. I wonder why people rush to make statements on social media. If they want to politicise the appointment then I am happy to give them the freedom to do so," Mucheru told a local news website on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Wambua is an accomplished communication expert with masters in international studies and a postgraduate diploma in mass communication from UoN.

He started his career at Jomo Kenyatta University as a Public Relations Officer in 1997 where he worked for two years.

Wambua moved to the Tea Board of Kenya in 2000 where he worked in the same position for 6 months.

He joined the CAK that same year as an assistant public relations officer and was promoted to the position of Communication Manager after 12 years.

In 2014 he became the Assistant Director in charge of Multimedia Content and Innovation and was promoted to the position of a director the following year.

