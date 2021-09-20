Motherly instincts help officer rescue kidnapped children in Lang'ata

Chief Inspector Justine Ouya, an aircraft engineer at the National Police Service Airwing, had just landed from a troops resupply mission and was walking along Langata road, when she came across the man holding the two girls by their hands.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was walking with the minors towards Karen direction. After observing him and the little girls briefly, her intuition as a police officer coupled by her motherly instincts led her to being suspicious. She immediately stopped the man and interrogated him.

She also spoke to the minors and established that the man was not their father as he had alleged.

Chief Inspector Ouya immediately restrained the man and raised the duty officer based at Wilson Airport, who responded with a contingent of officers instantly.

After interrogating the abductor, it was discovered that he had lured the little angels from their home in Muthurwa, promising to buy them a soda.

The officers immediately set off for Muthurwa, in search of the parents to the minors.

After a few hours, the distraught parents to the angels identified as Judy Nyakio and Teresia Njeri, were finally traced, desperately looking for their missing girls.

As they were reunited with their beautiful angels, the two parents could not hold back tears of joy thanking God for the miracle of seeing their babies alive and the officers for bringing them back home.

The suspect is currently in custody at Langata police station, being processed for arraignment on Child Trafficking charges.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations thanks C.I Ouya for going beyond the call of duty and rescuing the little angels from the jaws of their captor.