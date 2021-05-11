Nelson Havi announces entry into Politics

Taking to Twitter, Havi said that he had heard the cries of the people of the people of Westlands, and he will vie for Westlands MP.

He went on to say that he looks forward to serving the people of Westlands and the Nation from August 2022 or even earlier, if President Uhuru Kenyatta decides to dissolve parliament before then.

“I have accepted the request of the People of Westlands Constituency to serve them and the Nation in that capacity effective August, 2022 or earlier if Parliament is dissolved,” said Nelson Havi.

The Lawyer outlined the duties of a member of National Assembly as set out in the constitution.

"The Constitution enumerates functions and duties of a Member of National Assembly thus: making laws and protecting the Constitution; determining allocation of national revenue and oversight of its expenditure; reviewing conduct of State officers and oversight of State organs; and infrastructural development, wealth creation and poverty alleviation at the constituency level," he added.

Havi has been one of the many vocal people who are against the Building Bridges Initiative's proposed constitutional amendment.

With his declaration, Havi will look to succeed current Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi, who has hinted at running for Nairobi Governor in 2022.