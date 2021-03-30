Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura is no longer a member of Jubilee party, the Registrar of Political Parties has confirmed.

A letter seen by Pulse Live indicates that the Senator's name has been stricken off the ruling party's register following his expulsion earlier in the year.

"Based on the decision of the party as contained in the above documents and in line with Section 14 (5a) of the Political Parties Act 2011, the office has removed the name of Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua from the Jubilee Party membership register pending the adoption and ratification of the same by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in accordance with Article 13.1.12 as read with Article 13.4 of the Jubilee party constitution," the letter signed by Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu read.