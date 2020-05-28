The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Thursday announced drastic changes to its leadership in the National Assembly.

ODM Chairperson John Mbadi revealed that the NASA coalition had resolved to replace deputy Minority Whip and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa with Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu.

Vocal Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa also lost her seat in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) where she will now be replaced by Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

ODM party chairperson John Mbadi (L), Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna (C) and Party Leader Raila Odinga (R)

The changes were agreed upon during a parliamentary group meeting hosted on Thursday to assess the performance of the minority side over the past two years.

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed had conveyed that the coalition was ready to discipline errant members with demotions.

"We are going to take disciplinary action against any member whose work in the committee has not been satisfactory in the last two years. Going forward we shall be keen on those who don’t ascribe to the ideals and values of the coalition," he stated ahead of the meeting.

The changes come in the wake of similar actions meted on errant Jubilee Party Senate leaders.

Elegeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika are among the politicians who lost powerful posts in the Senate.

