The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has been accused of planning to rig the upcoming Matungu by-election.

While speaking to IEBC officials in Matungu, Senator Cleopas Malala claimed that the type of rigging will be based on "special masks" assigned to voters.

"There have been a lot of speculations that people have been buying IDs so there will be people who are not owners of the ID coming to vote. So those friendly Presiding Officers [who have been paid to do so] will identify them using special masks and allow them to vote," Senator Malala stated.

He further asked the IEBC to consider using a manual list to identify voters during the by-election to be held on Thursday.

The Senator claimed the Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya had met with IEBC officials at 1 am on Wednesday where the plan was allegedly hatched.

Malala further stated that he would report the matter to the police as well.