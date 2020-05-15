Cracks have emerged in Deputy President William Ruto's inner circle after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi revealed how a Tanga Tanga insider betrayed the DP at the last minute.

Sudi accused Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei of betraying the DP as he sought signatures to save Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika who were this week removed from the positions of Majority Leader and Majority whip respectively.

The outspoken MP made the revelations during an interview with a vernacular station, revealing that Ruto made 22 frantic calls to reach Cherargei who kept on promising he would sign the document but never showed up.

“We began looking for Cherargei so that he could come and append his signature to the letter that had been drafted by Kihika but he kept on saying he will come to where we were but to no avail. This is when I told the boss (DP) to call him. He was called 22 times but he kept on saying he is around and would come and sign,” Sudi said.

The Kapseret MP cast a spotlight on elected leaders in the Rift Valley who did not stand with the DP during the Monday and Tuesday political machinations.

Uasin Guishu Senator Margaret Kamar was also mentioned by Sudi as one of those who signed the State House document.

The Ruto team attempted to reach her so that she could sign their document but Sudi said she delayed but eventually showed up.

"We had received information that Margaret Kamar had signed the Statehouse list in endorsing West Pokot senator Samuel Poghisio to replace Murkomen but we also wanted her to sign our list. We looked for her the whole day and night, by 6am the following day, together with senators Kihika and Aaron Cheruiyot we waited for her at the parking lot. She arrived at 9am and signed the document," Sudi told Chamgei FM.