Police Spokesperson, Charles Owino has been assigned new duties, in changes announced by the Inspector General of Police.
Police Spokesperson Charles Owino Reassigned
Owino recently announced he would vie for Siaya Governor in 2022
In the changes, Owino will become the Deputy Director in the department of Small Arms and Light Weapons.
This comes a few days after Owino announced that he would retire from the National Police Service in December 2021.
According to him, the move would allow him prepare to run for the Siaya Gubernatorial seat in 2022.
“I’m 50 years and I will ask the Police Service Commission and my boss to allow me go and vie for the Siaya governor’s seat,” said Charles Owino.
